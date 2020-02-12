Brokerages Expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will post sales of $43.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Independence Contract Drilling reported sales of $62.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full year sales of $202.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.12 million to $202.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $189.15 million, with estimates ranging from $184.55 million to $196.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independence Contract Drilling.

ICD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 299,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 412,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICD opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

