Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.19). MEI Pharma posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $257.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at $658,170.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 8,533,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 511.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 110,607 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

