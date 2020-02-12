Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of ORTX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,254. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 944,433 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

