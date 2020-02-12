Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post $3.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $15.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.84 and its 200 day moving average is $125.18. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

