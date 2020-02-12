Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.78. Union Pacific reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $184.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.18. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.