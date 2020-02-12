Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.91. Ventas reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventas.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,661. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

