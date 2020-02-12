Brokerages Set $1.75 Price Target for Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTEK. ValuEngine lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,807,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 320,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTEK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 73,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,338. The company has a market cap of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

