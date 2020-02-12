Brokerages Set $15.67 Price Target for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. ValuEngine cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $396.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 53.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 59,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

