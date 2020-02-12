Brokers Issue Forecasts for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Imperial Capital currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XOG. BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.08. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the period.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

