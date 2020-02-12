Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,766 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $280,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,474. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

