Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Brown-Forman reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.97 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 50.65%.

Separately, Cfra cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

BF.B traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 561,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64. Brown-Forman has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $72.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

