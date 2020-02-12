Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Bruker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bruker by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,741,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 679,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

