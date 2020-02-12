BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on the communications services company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 165 ($2.17). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.50 ($2.90).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

BT.A opened at GBX 155.04 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.34. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1 year low of GBX 153.80 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.15 ($3.09).

In related news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.