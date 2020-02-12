BT Group (LON:BTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.13 ($3.19).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 157 ($2.07) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

BT Group Company Profile

