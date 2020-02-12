BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $15.77 million and $16,061.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.43 or 0.06132351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00121382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001337 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

