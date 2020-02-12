Bulwark Price Hits $0.0122 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. Bulwark has a market cap of $182,581.00 and approximately $1,731.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.