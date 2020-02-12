Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05, Briefing.com reports. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunge has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $59.65.

Get Bunge alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.