Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 821,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $241.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,824. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $244.64. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

