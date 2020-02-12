Burst Market Capitalization Achieves $8.81 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Burst has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $26,656.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Coinroom, Livecoin and C-CEX.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,082,075,783 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

