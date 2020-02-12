BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $487.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.03 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $478.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $228,852 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $67.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

