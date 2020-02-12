Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. 1,931,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $77.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

