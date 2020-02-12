Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. 1,931,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,461. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at $59,700,761.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

