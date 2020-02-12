Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40 to $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS.

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $77.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

