Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

