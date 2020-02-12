Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,491 shares during the period. CAE accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.15% of CAE worth $105,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after buying an additional 107,634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CAE by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CAE by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CAE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. Cae Inc has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. CAE’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

