CaixaPay Hits Market Capitalization of $324,984.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $324,984.00 and approximately $1,113.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.07 or 0.03550714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00247621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00142027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002987 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay's total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins.

CaixaPay's official website is www.caixapay.com.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

