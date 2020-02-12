Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Update

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 244,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

