Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $296.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.81 and a 52-week high of $299.96. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

