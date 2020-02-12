Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,316 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

