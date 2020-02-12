Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Given $48.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.85 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth $4,145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Camden National by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 37.8% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Camden National during the third quarter worth $386,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. Camden National has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

