Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Cameco worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in Cameco by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 9,576,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,895,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 12,790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,856 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after acquiring an additional 628,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 157,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,232. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

