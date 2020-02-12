Canaccord Genuity Cuts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 450

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.45 ($5.27).

Synthomer stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 340 ($4.47). The stock had a trading volume of 798,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 342.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 315.86.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

