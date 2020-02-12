Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) to Hold

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.25. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.81.

TSE:CMG traded down C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,908. The firm has a market cap of $654.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.29. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.79.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 809,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,862,880.96. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$42,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,245,104.52. Insiders have sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $665,154 in the last ninety days.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

