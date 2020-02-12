Canaccord Genuity Lowers System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target to GBX 300

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SYS1 remained flat at $GBX 230 ($3.03) during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. System1 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.95). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.74.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

