Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Canadian National Railway worth $227,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 28.7% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 561,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,471. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

