Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 577,344 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.22% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $85,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,308,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after acquiring an additional 978,408 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,535,000 after acquiring an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,880,000 after acquiring an additional 809,812 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,641,000 after acquiring an additional 752,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. 93,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,360. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $32.79.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

