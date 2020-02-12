Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 20,828 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $20,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APD opened at $252.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.13. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.62 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

