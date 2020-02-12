Carebit (CARE) Trading 41.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 49.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Carebit has a total market cap of $15,227.00 and $55.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Carebit has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013688 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004199 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Carebit

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 150,778,785 coins and its circulating supply is 146,385,705 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

