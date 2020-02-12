CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

CARG stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 65,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,565,669.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at $418,455.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $75,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 771,554 shares of company stock worth $29,405,072. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

