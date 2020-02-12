Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €132.00 by Nord/LB

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €132.00 ($153.49) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €111.14 ($129.24).

ETR:AFX traded down €2.20 ($2.56) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €110.00 ($127.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €116.15 and a 200-day moving average of €106.58. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a 12 month high of €122.10 ($141.98).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

