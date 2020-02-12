Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Cut by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Carnival comprises about 2.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 18.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after acquiring an additional 372,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carnival by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. 470,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

