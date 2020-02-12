Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 625,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 9,225.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 313,666 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 93.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 36.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 126.7% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUK traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.88. 634,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. Carnival has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

