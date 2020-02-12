Carry Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.48 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 52.4% against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $17.58 million and approximately $15.48 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00046567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $617.90 or 0.05967511 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00056632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00120354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009837 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,909,892 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

