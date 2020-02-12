carVertical (CV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, carVertical has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $12,825.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03506639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00259487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00147563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

