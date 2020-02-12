Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Raised to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.63. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,353,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 696,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Casa Systems by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 335.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.