Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $62,198,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 550,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

