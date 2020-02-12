Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $2,892,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.11. 173,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,260. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.