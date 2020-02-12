Cashaa (CAS) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $577.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDEX. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.03571360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00248346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00142933 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

