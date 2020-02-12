Castle (CSTL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Castle has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $115,078.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01278860 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016484 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,754,838 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

