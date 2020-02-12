Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.59. 3,219,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.83. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.76.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.